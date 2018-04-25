Nigeria: Troops Destroy Explosives, Bunker in Borno

Maiduguri — The military says it has destroyed improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and a bunker at a dumpsite village, Buk, north of Sambisa Forest in Damboa council area of Borno State.

A statement yesterday in Maiduguri by the Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, said: "This massive destruction of IEDs and bunker was carried out during our coordinated joint military operations in the Forest.

"Our troops on Sunday destroyed the insurgents' camp, killed quite a number of them and rescued some persons."

On the destroyed explosives, the spokesman said: "Troops of 27 Task Force Brigade in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force and Civilian Joint Task Force

(CJTF) in the ongoing clearance operation destroyed another Boko Haram enclave.

"During the operation, some members of the Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised while others fled following the superior fire power of the troops."

He added that five old women were rescued during the exercise.

Chukwu noted that two soldiers sustained injuries and were receiving treatment at a military facility in Maiduguri.

According to him, the troops also recovered a truck, gun vehicle, three motorcycles and a tricycle.

Also yesterday, the Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, said his men foiled another suicide attack on Bama initiated by three persons.

The settlement was last Sunday attacked where three worshippers were at Ajilari mosque and nine others hospitalised.

In a statement, Damian said the suicide bombers were neutralised by the policemen and officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) deployed to protect over 120,000 returnees from the internally displaced person (IDP) camps spread across Maiduguri.

His words: "Our men have foiled another suicide bombing attack on returnee residents of Bama on Monday, April 23, 2018 at about 10p.m. The foiling was assisted by the police's Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) team."

He noted that the potentially devastating attack was coordinated by the Boko Haram insurgents through the northern flank of Sambisa Forest.

The CP continued: "The three suicide bombers, who attempted to infiltrate Bama town through Ajilari area, were, however, sighted and challenged by security operatives at a guard location.

"They hurriedly detonated the improvised explosive devices (IEDs) strapped to their bodies, killing them only."

The police public relations officer (PPRO), Edet Okon, said the force normalcy had been restored in the area.

He urged the returnees to go about their lawful activities without fear.