Sudan: CPNU Calls for Lifting Sudan Name From List of Countries Sponsoring Terrorism

Khartoum — The Council of Parties of National Unity has welcomed the field visit to Sudan by the Human Rights Independent Expert in Sudan, Arstide Nonosi, a matter that, reflected in his report.

The CPNU Secretary General, Aboud Jaber has called for the necessity for working scientifically and realistically to remove Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism because there is no legal and realistic evidence, in any part of the country, concerning the human rights.

Jaber has outlined that considerable numbers of the refugees and the displaced share the Sudanese people their basic services, calling for writing off the country's foreign debts.

He stressed the necessity for implementation of the Nationality and other related -Acts to organize the foreign presence in the country.