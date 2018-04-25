Sudan: Dr. Faisal Affirms Keenness Over Strategic Partnership With Britain

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim has affirmed that Sudan will go ahead with the establishment of strategic partnership with Britain in all fields including peace and development.

This came when Dr. Faisal received, Tuesday, at the Presidential Palace, the Head of the British side to the Strategic and Political Consultation Committee between Sudan and Britain and briefed him on the steps taken by Sudan to support peace and developmental via implementation of the outcome of the National Dialogue and the preparations for the coming elections, besides the ratification of the constitution.

The Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, Ambassador, Abdul Al-Ghani Al-Naeim said in press statements that the meeting discussed the British support to realization of peace including practicing pressure on the rebellion movements and maintaining peace and stability in Darfur and the Two Areas.

The British Ambassador to Khartoum underlined that the meeting comes in the context of the 5TH round of the Sudanese-British Strategic Dialogue which he described as important to improve the bilateral relations and the cooperation in political, security, economic, human rights and migration fields.

The Ambassador has indicated to his ciuntry's intensification of cooperation with Sudan during the two last years, expressing desire for more effective cooperation in the future.

He underlined that the outcome of the dialogue is important for the two countries, especially, what concerning the improvement of Sudan's relations with the international community.