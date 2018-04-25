24 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Dr. Faisal Affirms Keenness Over Strategic Partnership With Britain

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim has affirmed that Sudan will go ahead with the establishment of strategic partnership with Britain in all fields including peace and development.

This came when Dr. Faisal received, Tuesday, at the Presidential Palace, the Head of the British side to the Strategic and Political Consultation Committee between Sudan and Britain and briefed him on the steps taken by Sudan to support peace and developmental via implementation of the outcome of the National Dialogue and the preparations for the coming elections, besides the ratification of the constitution.

The Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, Ambassador, Abdul Al-Ghani Al-Naeim said in press statements that the meeting discussed the British support to realization of peace including practicing pressure on the rebellion movements and maintaining peace and stability in Darfur and the Two Areas.

The British Ambassador to Khartoum underlined that the meeting comes in the context of the 5TH round of the Sudanese-British Strategic Dialogue which he described as important to improve the bilateral relations and the cooperation in political, security, economic, human rights and migration fields.

The Ambassador has indicated to his ciuntry's intensification of cooperation with Sudan during the two last years, expressing desire for more effective cooperation in the future.

He underlined that the outcome of the dialogue is important for the two countries, especially, what concerning the improvement of Sudan's relations with the international community.

Sudan

NISS Interrogates SCP Member Upon Return in Sudan

The Sudanese security service arrested the secretary-general of the Sudanese Congress Party, Mastour Ahmed Mohamed, at… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.