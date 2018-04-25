24 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FM Undersecretary - Sudan-UK Strategic Dialogue in Strategic Partnership Stage

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, Ambassador, Abdul Ghani Al-Naeim has underlined that the Sudan-UK Strategic Partnership has reached the foundation stage.

Ambassador, Al-Naeim addressing the joint press conference which followed the meetings of the Sudan-UK Strategic Dialogue Committee which were held, Tuesday, at the Diplomatic Club, in the presence of the British side, has described the 5th round as positive where, the two sides reached real outcome, referring that the next round will be turned into a work program between the two countries.

He underlined that included the military, security, economic and cultural fields.

The Director of the African Department, at the British Foreign Office, said the dialogue covered a number of major issues including military, security, economic and human rights issues.

"Britain will inform the US that Sudan is cooperative in the fight against terrorism for lifting its name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism" however, it would be an American option" He added.

He told the reporters that Britain encourages peace process in Sudan, calling on the opposition to cooperate to make peace in the Two Areas and all the Sudan, affirming the continuation of the Sudan- UK Strategic Dialogue.

Sudan

NISS Interrogates SCP Member Upon Return in Sudan

The Sudanese security service arrested the secretary-general of the Sudanese Congress Party, Mastour Ahmed Mohamed, at… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.