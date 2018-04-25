Sudan: FM Undersecretary - Sudan-UK Strategic Dialogue in Strategic Partnership Stage

The Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, Ambassador, Abdul Ghani Al-Naeim has underlined that the Sudan-UK Strategic Partnership has reached the foundation stage.

Ambassador, Al-Naeim addressing the joint press conference which followed the meetings of the Sudan-UK Strategic Dialogue Committee which were held, Tuesday, at the Diplomatic Club, in the presence of the British side, has described the 5th round as positive where, the two sides reached real outcome, referring that the next round will be turned into a work program between the two countries.

He underlined that included the military, security, economic and cultural fields.

The Director of the African Department, at the British Foreign Office, said the dialogue covered a number of major issues including military, security, economic and human rights issues.

"Britain will inform the US that Sudan is cooperative in the fight against terrorism for lifting its name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism" however, it would be an American option" He added.

He told the reporters that Britain encourages peace process in Sudan, calling on the opposition to cooperate to make peace in the Two Areas and all the Sudan, affirming the continuation of the Sudan- UK Strategic Dialogue.