Sudan and Turkish Agrees to Achieve Economic Interest

Chairman of executive committee for the Sudanese -Turkish cooperation, Dr. Awad Al-Jaz, has ffirmed continuity of the strategic cooperation with Turkey in all fields toward achieving economic interests of two countries.

dr. Al-Jaz said after a regular meeting of the committee on Tuesday at the Republican Palace that the cooperation between Sudan and Turkey includes development of the livestock sector by establishment of a development center of animal breeds and agricultural work in the private and governmental sectors.

He said that they agreed with Turkish side on ending the arrears of funding and starting the funding for new projects, referring to the foundation of a joint Sudanese - Turkish businessmen council to enhance the economic and investment in two countries.