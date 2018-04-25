Sudan: Chadian Prime Minister - Border Conference Provides Initiative for Development At Joint Border

Genaina — The Chadian Prime Minister, Pahimi Padacke Albert, pointed out that convocation of the Conference for Development of the Sudanese - Chadian Borer provides a good opportunity for cooperation and realizing development in accordance with the directives set by the two presidents and boosting the relations between the two countries.

In his address Tuesday at the opening sitting of the conference in Genaina city, the capital of West Darfur State, Pahimi said that the conference provides a chance for reviewing the progress achieved in the relations between Sudan and Chad.

He indicated that the Chadian delegation has come to participate in the conference with the aim for cementing the bilateral relations, enhancing the conditions of the citizens at the joint border area and improving the security at the border between the two countries.

He described the experiment of the joint Sudanese - Chadian forces as a unique model of cooperation for combating terrorism and securing the border area.

Pahimi said that the Presidents of Chad and Sudan, Idris Deby and Omer Al-Bashir have worked for achieving a distinguished level of the bilateral relations in a way which meets the aspirations of the two peoples.

He hoped that the conference will come out with constructive recommendations that will help supporting the cooperation between Sudan and Chad in the security, political, economic and cultural fields.