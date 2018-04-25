24 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Chadian Prime Minister - Border Conference Provides Initiative for Development At Joint Border

Tagged:

Related Topics

Genaina — The Chadian Prime Minister, Pahimi Padacke Albert, pointed out that convocation of the Conference for Development of the Sudanese - Chadian Borer provides a good opportunity for cooperation and realizing development in accordance with the directives set by the two presidents and boosting the relations between the two countries.

In his address Tuesday at the opening sitting of the conference in Genaina city, the capital of West Darfur State, Pahimi said that the conference provides a chance for reviewing the progress achieved in the relations between Sudan and Chad.

He indicated that the Chadian delegation has come to participate in the conference with the aim for cementing the bilateral relations, enhancing the conditions of the citizens at the joint border area and improving the security at the border between the two countries.

He described the experiment of the joint Sudanese - Chadian forces as a unique model of cooperation for combating terrorism and securing the border area.

Pahimi said that the Presidents of Chad and Sudan, Idris Deby and Omer Al-Bashir have worked for achieving a distinguished level of the bilateral relations in a way which meets the aspirations of the two peoples.

He hoped that the conference will come out with constructive recommendations that will help supporting the cooperation between Sudan and Chad in the security, political, economic and cultural fields.

Sudan

NISS Interrogates SCP Member Upon Return in Sudan

The Sudanese security service arrested the secretary-general of the Sudanese Congress Party, Mastour Ahmed Mohamed, at… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.