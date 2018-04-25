Sudan: NC Starts Preparations for Negotiating Political Forces

Khartoum — The National Congress (NC) has started preparations to hold dialogue with the different political forces in the country to complete the second phase of the National Dialogue.

A meeting, to this effect, chaired by the Assistant of the President of the Republic and the NC Deputy Chairman for Party Affairs, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, was held, last Monday, including the twenty committees set up by the party to hold dialogue with the different political forces to reach points of agreement.

The Chairman of the Political Sector, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Khider has described the meeting the meeting as important because the NC's committees will negotiate the different Sudanese parties (the participants in the dialogue and the hold out groups), to reach points of agreement on the different issues.