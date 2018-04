Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Musa Mohamed Ahmed, has given a directive for strengthening the cooperation between all the institutions that are concerned with launching the development campaign in Kassala State.

This came when he received at the Republican Palace Tuesday the Wali (governor) of Kassala State, Adam Gamma.

The Wali (governor) said that he briefed the Assistant of the President on the development campaign in the state.