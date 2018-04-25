25 April 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Support for Victims of Natural Calamity

Asmara — The Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare extended material support to the victims of natural calamity in the Irafaile Administrative area, For sub-zone.

The Head of the branch office in the sub-zone, Mr. Ibrahim Omar, indicated that 100 families that were affected by the storm were rehabilitated with basic material support.

The beneficiaries commended for the continuous support they were provided by the society and the Government.

It is to be recalled that due to storm that occurred on 18 August 2017, major damage was inflicted on residential houses, social service provision institutions and infrastructure in Irafaile Administrative area.

