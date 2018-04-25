25 April 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Investment On Human Resources Development

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The medical director of Godaif Community Hospital, Nurse Mengis Issak, said that the investment made on human resource development is making significant contribution in the advancement of the health sector.

Noting that the community hospital is providing commendable service to the public thanks to the investment made on human resource development, Nurse Mengis reported that the hospital is providing laboratory, X-ray, counseling as well as ENT services.

He also said that the daily activity of the hospital includes diagnosis and treatment of non-communicable and communicable diseases, post and pre natal treatment as well as children's vaccination.

Eritrea

Commendable Dirt Road Renovation Activity

Segen Construction Company is conducting commendable dirt road renovation and expansion activity linking Keren with… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.