Eritrea: Investment On Human Resources Development

Asmara — The medical director of Godaif Community Hospital, Nurse Mengis Issak, said that the investment made on human resource development is making significant contribution in the advancement of the health sector.

Noting that the community hospital is providing commendable service to the public thanks to the investment made on human resource development, Nurse Mengis reported that the hospital is providing laboratory, X-ray, counseling as well as ENT services.

He also said that the daily activity of the hospital includes diagnosis and treatment of non-communicable and communicable diseases, post and pre natal treatment as well as children's vaccination.