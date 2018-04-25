Eritrea: Commendable Dirt Road Renovation Activity

Keren — Segen Construction Company is conducting commendable dirt road renovation and expansion activity linking Keren with Asneda, Asmat sub zone, report indicates.

The renovation of the 120 km long dirt road is essential in the business, economic and social activities of the residents. So far around 80% of the renovation has been implemented.

The residents of Asmat sub-zone said that the renovation of the road is boosting trade and social services provision activities and construction of canals before the start of the rainy season in a bid to keep the road from damage due to erosion.

Upon visiting the renovation activity, the Governor of the Anseba region, Mr. Ali Mahmud pledged that the administration of the region expressed readiness to stand along side the residents in their activities.

In the mean while, as a result of the renovation of the dirt road, Harat Transportation Company has for the first time deployed buses and has started transportation service twice per week from Keren to Kerxet, HalHal sub zone.