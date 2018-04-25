Somalia: Al-Shabaab Militants Ambush UPDF Convoy in Southern Somalia

Heavily armed Al Shabaab fighters were reported to have attacked a military convoy carrying peacekeepers from Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) in southern Somalia.

The convoy came under ambush assault as it was travelling El-Waregow area, located outside the southern coastal city of Marka, the regional capital of Lower Shabelle province.

Local residents said the UPDF soldiers have engaged in a heavy gunfight with the militants and managed to repulse the surprise attack which inflicted casualties on both sides.

The Militant group has said in a statement that it has burned down three armoured personnel carrier during the attack, a claim that could not be independently verified.

Sources confirmed that militants planted an EID (Improvised Explosive Devise) on the road that detonated the lead vehicles before engaging soldiers in a fierce protracted fight.