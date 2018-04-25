25 April 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Floods Displace Thousands People in Central Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

Thousands of Somali families have been left homeless following continued flooding in parts of Beledweyne, the regional capital of Somalia's Hiran region over the past days.

Hiran deputy governor for Social affairs, Sheikh Hussein Osman told Radio Shabelle that the 5,000 people fled from different suburbs of the city due to the flash floods.

"The families are in desperate need of humanitarian assistance after the heavy rains and floods from River Shabelle left them homeless," he added.

The flood victims appealed to the Somali Federal government and aid agencies to assist them with shelter, blankets, food and other life-saving humanitarian support.

UN Office for the coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Monday that thousands of people in Hiran region have been affected after River Shabelle burst its banks and inlets overflowed into parts of Beledweyne town and several riverine villages inundating houses and crops.

Somalia

Al-Shabaab Militants Ambush UPDF Convoy in Southern Somalia

Heavily armed Al Shabaab fighters were reported to have attacked a military convoy carrying peacekeepers from Uganda… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.