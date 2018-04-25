Somalia: Floods Displace Thousands People in Central Somalia

Thousands of Somali families have been left homeless following continued flooding in parts of Beledweyne, the regional capital of Somalia's Hiran region over the past days.

Hiran deputy governor for Social affairs, Sheikh Hussein Osman told Radio Shabelle that the 5,000 people fled from different suburbs of the city due to the flash floods.

"The families are in desperate need of humanitarian assistance after the heavy rains and floods from River Shabelle left them homeless," he added.

The flood victims appealed to the Somali Federal government and aid agencies to assist them with shelter, blankets, food and other life-saving humanitarian support.

UN Office for the coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Monday that thousands of people in Hiran region have been affected after River Shabelle burst its banks and inlets overflowed into parts of Beledweyne town and several riverine villages inundating houses and crops.