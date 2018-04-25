Nigeria: Three Soldiers, Two Others Held Over Assassination Attempt On Magu

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has arrested three soldiers and two others in connection with last year's assassination attempt on the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

Magu's farmhouse at Barkin Uza Karshi area of Abuja was attacked by a gang believed to be assassins and a 45 PMF Personnel, Sgt. Haruna Sarki, who was on duty was killed by the armed men and two AK47 rifles belonging to 45 PMF carted away.

The house was ransacked, but fortunately, Magu was not in the house at the time of the attack.

Following the attack, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, ordered the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) to go after the culprits and bring them to justice.

It was gathered the unrelenting follow up covering about four states was launched and five armed robbers/assassins were arrested and two AK47 rifles belonging to the Nigeria Police that were stolen from Magu's house recovered in a remote village in Benue State.

A senior police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity gave the names of the suspects as Inalegwu Omikpa, 36, a native of Ameju Okpoku LGA in Benue State, who is the gang leader; Francis Ochife, a native of Otukpo, Benue State; a dismissed Lance Corporal Vincent Micheal attached to 403 Flying Training School Kano, who was dismissed and handed over to the police, after which he led IRT operatives to a remote village in Otukpo were the two AK47 rifles belonging to the late policemen guarding Magu's house were recovered under his bed.

"Also arrested are Lance CPL Awua Timothy, attached to DHQ Abuja. He is currently detained by the military and under trial, based on the evidence we provided though he is yet to be handed over to the police, and Sgt Paul Sunday, attached to the DHQ.

He is also detained and under trial by the military based on the evidence we provided and he is yet to be handed over to the police. Efforts to arrest the remaining gang members are in progress," he said.