Commonwealth swimmers Kate Beavon and Luan Grobbelaar turned up the tempo during the second day of the SA National Aquatic Championships and Youth Olympics Trials at the Newton Park Swimming Pool in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

Gauteng's Beavon was over the moon with her qualification time in the 200-metre freestyle, grabbing the gold medal in 2min 03.27sec, just 0.08sec under the 2:03.35 requirement. While in the men's event, another Commonwealth Games swimmer, Jarryd Baxter was fast off the block to win in 1:49.84 ahead of fellow Gold Coast, Australia teammates Ayrton Sweeney in 1:51.37 and Brent Szurdoki in 1:51.79.

KZN's Christin Mundell (16) was the third swimmer to add her name to the qualifications list with a fast 1:10.72 in the 100m breaststroke, claiming the silver and clipping over a second from the 1:11.98 requirement. More Commonwealth swimmers Kaylene Corbett and Emily Visagie won the gold and bronze respectively in 1:10.66 and 1:11.46.

Mundell also finished top of the 200m individual medley semi-final in 2:20.71 and will be looking to improve on that time in Wednesday evening's finals, while Grobbelaar also won his respective semi-final in a Youth Olympics qualification time of 2:06.66.

There was no stopping Mariella Venter as she confirmed her Youth Olympics qualification time in the 100m backstroke, beating her competition by over three seconds and clocking 1:01.86 to Hannah Kiely's 1:04.49 and Kerryn Herbst's 1:04.62.

In the men's 100m backstroke, Jacques van Wyk touched the wall in a golden 55.80, followed by Martin Binedell in 56.42 and Ian Venter in 57.55.

Michael Houlie (17) also confirmed his Youth Olympics Qualification time in the 100m breaststroke, matching his semi-final time of 1:02.57 and winning the silver medal ahead of Brenden Crawford in 1:02.74 and behind Alaric Basson in 1:02.14.

'Surprisingly, I haven't had any problems with sleeping since coming back from Australia,' the Bishops College matriculant told Team SA.

'I'm hoping to take a few weeks off after Senior Nationals just to regroup and catch up with some school work.

'But the break won't be too long ￼otherwise I'll be bored!'

In the 50m butterfly, Olivia Nel, Michaela de Villiers and Jana Coetze made up the medal podium in times of 28.19, 28.38 and 28.56, while on the men's side, Douglas Erasmus, Ralph Goveia and Alard Basson took the honours in 24.31, 24.55 and 24.91, respectively.

In the multi-disability races, Katelyn Marais (S9) won yet another gold in the 100m butterfly in 1:37.19, while in the men's events, it was Caleb Swanepoel (S9) the came out on top in 1:09.49 and Ethan Paulse (S14) in 1:05.93.

In other results, the SA National Artistic Championships were also held in the same pool last week and the Western Cape came out on top with a total of 224 points.

In the figures event, Emma Manners-Wood won the gold with Laura Strugnell in second and Courtney Musson in third, while the youth medal podium was made up of Tayla-Jade van Huyssteen, Emlyn Spogter and Nina Smith.

Manners-Wood continued to showcase her talent with another gold medal in the Technical Solo, with Strugnell coming in second, while the two Western Cape women also bagged the Technical and Free Duet gold medals.

Strugnell went one better in the Free Solo performance ahead of Manners-Wood, while KZN's Giulia Torino scooped the gold in the youth section of the Free and Technical Solos.

The SA National Aquatic Championships will continue on Wednesday with the heats session starting at 9.30am, while the finals will begin at 6pm daily.

The staging of this event has been made possible through the support provided by Swimming SA partners, Sport and Recreation South Africa, SASCOC, National Lotteries Commission, Arena and Rand Water.

A Qualifying Times - Youth Olympic Games

Day Two:

- Michael Houlie - 100m breaststroke - 1:02.57

- Christin Mundell - 100m breaststroke - 1:10.72

- Mariella Venter - 100m backstroke - 1:01.86

- Kate Beavon - 200m freestyle - 2:03.27

- Riccardo di Domenico - 50m butterfly - 25.00 (SF)

- Luan Grobbelaar - 200m individual medley - 2:06.66 (SF)

*SF - semi-final