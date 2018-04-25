25 April 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: No Complaint Lodged Over Exposure of Kirinyaga DG - Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Police say there has been no complaint filed over a video circulating on social media with regard to Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri.

According to Police Spokesman Charles Owino, they can only act once there is a complainant in the matter.

"Police have not received any report concerning an alleged assault of the Deputy Governor of Kirinyaga County, in Kakamega. Equally the Police Spokesperson has not issued any statement concerning the same," he stated. "The video and the statement circulating in sections of social media on the same issue is strange to the police. Investigations are underway to arrest the author and present him/her before court."

A video that surfaced on Tuesday has gone viral showing a man believed to be the Deputy Governor in a compromising situation with a woman surrounded by several men seen assaulting them.

Kenya

Secrets Behind DP Ruto, Governor Nanok Ties

When Deputy President William Ruto stood up to receive Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok during the homecoming ceremony… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.