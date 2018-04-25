Tanzania Rules Out ICC Quit Option

TANZANIA said yesterday that it will not quit the Haguebased International Criminal Court (ICC), arguing that the challenges and reforms for the court should be addressed from within.

Speaking with the visiting Israel Minister for Justice, Ms Ayelet Shaked, the Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, said Tanzania will fight for reforms while within the ICC.He noted that the country believes that to successfully challenge and bring about the needed reforms in ICC, it is critical to remain within the body.

"We share concerns of fellow African countries that the ICC operates in a manner that is bias against Africa ... there are also a number of things that should change," Prof Kabudi said.

He said most of the African countries feel that the ICC has been unfair to Africa, saying the best way to challenge the system is to fight from within ICC. The minister was responding to a question by his Israel counterpart who sought to know Tanzania's position on the rife speculations that most of the African countries intend to quit the ICC.

Prof Kabudi hinted that some of the Israel refugees who fled the holocaust in Germany were hosted in Tengeru, Arusha, where the graveyard of the dead remains visible. The two ministers also discussed a number of bilateral issues and agreed to cooperate, sharing their experiences to strengthen the legal aid dispensation in Tanzania.

"We have one of the best legal aid system in Israel and we would be more than happy to support Tanzania," the visiting minister told her host at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC).

Ms Shaked suggested that for effective follow ups on implementation of the legal aid framework, the points of contact be established in both Israel and Tanzania. The visiting Israel minister who was in the country for a two-day working visit, left yesterday.