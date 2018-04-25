East Africa: Magufuli for EAC Unity, Teamwork

Dodoma — PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday called for unity and cooperation among East African Community (EAC) member states to maintain the region's sustainable development.

Dr Magufuli said distrust and trade barriers in the EAC bloc benefit nobody, but were instead victimising the East Africans doing businesses and other socialeconomic related activities. He said massive investment in industrial and infrastructure development is vital for effective utilisation of existing natural resources to benefit the over 170 million people.

Addressing the evening session of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) here, President Magufuli said Members of Parliament (MPs) were dutybound to improve people integration and adopt suitable laws and policies for the region.

"EALA members should ensure that policies and legislations attract and promote investments ... this is your responsibility as parliamentarians to ensure that we all care for others," he said. Explaining on the shortage of industries, President Magufuli who aggressively champions industrial revolution in the country, said EAC member states have not been benefitting from their natural resources due to lack of manufacturing industries.

"South Sudan, for instance, has huge quantity of minerals and oil reserves, but few exploiters are condemning the youngest African nation to endless conflicts. "....This is also the case with Tanzania ... we are the second country in Africa with largest number of livestock, yet, most of us here don't put on shoes produced from local industries," he said.

He added: "We don't benefit from these raw materials and they do not help our 170 million people," he noted. Dr Magufuli explained that his government is determined to implement a number of initiatives, especially in developing industries and infrastructure, to address the raw material crisis.

He said EAC generates only 6,500 MW, which is not enough to power the industrial sector. The head of state said his government has embarked on projects that are domestically funded, calling on MPs to influence other EAC member states to emulate the approach. He said Tanzania is expanding its Dar es Salaam Port and setting up the Standard Gauge Railway line connecting Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda to the Indian Ocean.

"All these projects are funded by Tanzanian taxpayers and I think the same experience can be adopted in Rwanda or South Sudan," he said. Additionally, he said the government has procured six new aircraft and built a large ship plying in Lake Victoria waters.

EALA Speaker, Dr Martin Ngoga, told the President that the Council of EAC Ministers has continually reduced non-tariff barriers from 18 to seven, saying the assembly was optimistic that the remaining seven will be resolved to fast track development of people and economies in the region.

"The council has also tabled the East African Monetary Bill, 2017 and we urge ministers to expedite the legislations as per the protocol," he pleaded. The speaker lauded President Magufuli and his government for various development initiatives as well as corruption fight, leading to enhanced sense of responsibility and accountability among civil servants.