Zimbabwe: Mukanya Calls for Tougher Laws Against Piracy As New Album Leaked

Chimurenga music guru Thomas Mapfumo has called for stiffer laws against piracy after one of his songs which was expected to be in his upcoming album was leaked.

Mukanya, who returned to Zimbabwe this month after 14 years of self-imposed exile in America, is expected to perform at a once off show this Saturday in Harare.

In a statement, Tuesday, Chimurenga Music Company, which manages Mukanya's affairs, said one of their songs was now being pirated in the streets.

"It has come to our attention that one of the songs that we are still working on for our next album has been leaked and has gone viral on social networks. The song, called Chauya Chauya by Thomas Mapfumo, is an unfinished product and is still being mastered as part of our next project. We were deeply shocked when we learnt of the developments as the song went viral on social media," said Blessing Vava, Mapfumo's publicist.

"It was only yesterday when we discovered that it is now on pirated CDs with a couple of other (old) songs purporting to be the latest album from Mukanya. The song was to feature on the upcoming album."

Vava said they were "very disappointed and concerned" about the development and "have instituted an investigation to determine how the song could have been leaked".

He also revealed that they recently met with Minister of Sports, Arts and Recreation Kazembe Kazembe with piracy at the top of the agenda.

"We believe that piracy has gone out hand because of weak legislation and a will to fight the scourge," said Vava.

They called for tough laws with music pirates subjected to heavy fines and imprisonment, criminalisation of distribution of pirated songs, confiscation of equipment and vehicles used in producing pirated music and registration of printers of compact discs.