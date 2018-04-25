Ghana: 2 Granted Bail for Robbing Trader

The Accra Circuit Court "One" yesterday granted GH¢250,000.00 bail each to two persons for allegedly robbing a trader of her GH¢200,000.00 worth of baby diapers.

Isaac Nartey, also known as Shafa, 30, an aluminium fabricator, and Moro Adamu, otherwise called Mululu, a 58-year-old driver, broke into the Forever Company Warehouse at Miotso near Dawhenya in the Greater Accra Region on April12, 2018, and stole the items belonging to Madam Gloria Acheapong.

They pleaded not guilty to conspiracy, robbery and causing damage amounting to GH¢560.00 to a warehouse.

Mr. Aboagye Tandoh, the judge, granted them GH¢250,000.00 bail with three sureties each, one to be justified, and adjourned the case to May 10, 2018.

Madam Adiza Ummar, also known as Khadiza, 36, trader, who was also charged alongside Isaac and Moro, with dishonestly receiving, had been granted bail about a week ago.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mawunyo Nanegbe told the court that Isaac and Moro resided at Meridian, Tema, whilst Madam Acheampong was a businesswoman and a resident of Baatsona, also near Tema.

He said that Moro had for the past five years been delivering goods at the victim's warehouse at Miotso.

DSP Nanegbe said that on February11, 2018, at about 8pm Moro and four armed robbers, who absconded by a KIA truck, went to Meridian, Tema, 'picked' Isaac and they went to Madam Acheapong's warehouse, which was stocked with baby diapers at Miotso.

The court heard that the armed robbers scaled the fence wall of the warehouse, tied the security guard and his family at gunpoint, locked them in the security post and broke one side of the wall before getting access to the warehouse.

DSP Nanegbe said that the armed robbers loaded a quantity of baby diapers onto two KIA trucks at about 2 am and drove away.

The prosecutor said that a complaint was lodged with the police, leading to the arrest of Isaac, who admitted the offence during interrogation, and mentioned Moro and three other persons as accomplices.

DSP Nanegbe said that Moro was arrested by the police on February 25, 2018, and Madam Adiza, was earlier arrested when she attempted to sell a Kia load of the stolen items by the roadside at Mataheko, in Accra.