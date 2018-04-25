Ghana: Bagbin Slams Govt for Creating Bad Blood With Double Salary Saga

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Kingsford Alban Sumana Bagbin has slammed the government for creating bad blood between itself and the parties involved in the double salary saga.

He stated that the government has not been honest with Ghanaians about discussions and issues concerning the Members of Parliament (MPs) double salary.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has grilled some MPs who served as ministers in the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government over the raging double salary scandal.

They were reportedly cautioned with a charge of stealing and are to appear again before the CID on May 14.

The former appointees, according to reports, are Minister of State in-Charge of Social and Allied Institutions, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe Ghansah, who is NDC MP for Ada East; Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Eric Opoku, NDC MP for Asunafo South and Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister and Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, NDC MP for Tamale Central and Minister of Roads and Highways.

The former NDC appointees are being accused of taking double salaries as ministers and MPs while serving in government under President John Mahama.

Mr Bagbin, who is the MP for Nadowli Kaleo, noted that the matter could have been handled at the parliamentary level hence no need to institute investigations into the matter.

According to him, the payment system is shrouded with challenges and has been so since 1993.

"I have been shortchanged several times when it comes to my salary and emoluments several times with my long stay in parliament but I have never complained.

"I expect and will allow a full investigation into the matter for a comprehensive report to be produced by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service so that it does not occur again.

"Though my name has been mentioned several times as having enjoyed double salary, I have not been invited by the police, but I'm ready to avail myself to the police anytime they so wish to invite me," Mr Bagbin intimated.

Speaking on his presidential ambition and the unity walks being organised by his party, he explained that his party is repeating the same mistakes that sent them into opposition.

"We have as a party designed and outlined proper processes to unify and recapture power but we are doing something different and repeating the very things that sent the party into opposition." -peacefmonline.com