Ghana: Mafi-Kumasi SHTS Cries for Teachers Bangalow

IN the absence of staff accommodation, two house-mistresses of the Mafi Kumase Senior High Technical School in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region have taken shelter in the ironing rooms of the female dormitory blocks.

Another teacher, a male, is also said to occupy a cubicle of the boys' dormitory block. These came to light when the Ghanaian Times visited the campus yesterday.

The headmaster, Mr Courage Meteku said that the situation was inimical to teaching and learning in the school.

He said that the school which was established 34 years ago had a students' population of 1,090, out which about 600 were boarders, with staff strength of 70.

However, only the headmaster has a decent accommodation on campus.

"The other staff members commute between distant locations and the school daily," said Mr Meteku.

According to him, some teachers left their houses at dawn for school and returned home at about 10pm.

The headmaster appealed to government, corporate bodies and individuals to come to the aid of the school.

Meanwhile, Madam Isabella Ernestina Obeng and Madam Mavis Kwasi-He, the house-mistresses of Kolly and John-Ku houses told the Ghanaian Times that they felt insecure living in the ironing rooms of the dormitories.

Furthermore, they said that they had no privacy as there was constant noise from the students and that made the planning of lessons and the marking of exercises difficult.