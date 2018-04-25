24 April 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Mafi-Kumasi SHTS Cries for Teachers Bangalow

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alberto Mario Noretti

IN the absence of staff accommodation, two house-mistresses of the Mafi Kumase Senior High Technical School in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region have taken shelter in the ironing rooms of the female dormitory blocks.

Another teacher, a male, is also said to occupy a cubicle of the boys' dormitory block. These came to light when the Ghanaian Times visited the campus yesterday.

The headmaster, Mr Courage Meteku said that the situation was inimical to teaching and learning in the school.

He said that the school which was established 34 years ago had a students' population of 1,090, out which about 600 were boarders, with staff strength of 70.

However, only the headmaster has a decent accommodation on campus.

"The other staff members commute between distant locations and the school daily," said Mr Meteku.

According to him, some teachers left their houses at dawn for school and returned home at about 10pm.

The headmaster appealed to government, corporate bodies and individuals to come to the aid of the school.

Meanwhile, Madam Isabella Ernestina Obeng and Madam Mavis Kwasi-He, the house-mistresses of Kolly and John-Ku houses told the Ghanaian Times that they felt insecure living in the ironing rooms of the dormitories.

Furthermore, they said that they had no privacy as there was constant noise from the students and that made the planning of lessons and the marking of exercises difficult.

Ghana

'Galamseyer' Jailed 7 Years for Defiling Girl, 15

The Bolgatanga Circuit Court has sentenced Kusoh Anabila, 37, an illegal miner, popularly known as 'galamseyer', to… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.