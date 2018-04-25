Ghana: Govt, South Korea Vow to Strengthen Ties

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged the government's commitment to create channels for economic exchanges between Ghanaian businesses and businesses in the Republic of Korea.

The President said economic exchanges between businesses here in Ghana and Korea were necessary in deepening the economic ties between the two countries to the benefit of their citizens.

President Akufo-Addo made these remarks when the new Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Kim Sungsoo, presented his letter of credence to him at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday.

He said Ghana and Korea had maintained friendship for many decades and urged the new ambassador to work towards enhancing the ties and create opportunities for further cooperation in the areas of trade and commerce.

The President was full of praise for the level of development in the Republic of Korea in the past decades, indicating that the Asian country had presented an ideal model for developing countries like Ghana.

Although Ghana and Korea began their quest for independence about the same time, with similar economies, he said the level of development in Korea was far advance, compared to Ghana, and expressed the need to follow the path to Korea's development.

"We want to emulate what you have done," the President said and noted that "the path that Korea took to bring itself from underdevelopment is the path many of us in Africa must emulate".

President Akufo-Addo touched on some recent events taking place in Korea, regarding the use of diplomacy to restore relations between the Republic of Korea and North Korea, and expressed Ghana's full support to the diplomatic process.

He thanked the Korean government for the support and assistance to Ghana's development and stressed the need for more economic and cultural relations between Ghana and Korea.

The Ghanaian government, he said would, on its part, work towards deepening its relations with the Republic of Korea and expressed the government's readiness to assist the new ambassador to succeed.

Mr Sungsoo, on his part, said although the geographical landscape of Korea and Ghana were different, the two countries had a lot of similarities with regards to their common history of economic hardship as well as their common interest in international issues.

"I assure you that my staff and I will serve as a clear channel of communication between our countries and I am confident that I will have your Excellency's support and that of your government and the good people of Ghana, so that together, we can work to promote our relationship for the benefit of the people of our countries," he said.