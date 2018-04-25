Ghana: 'Fashion Industry Viable for Job Creation'

In the quest to create jobs for the youth, the government has been urged to focus on the development of the fashion industry to support economic growth.

According to Nana Dwomoh Sarpong, Executive Chairman of Radford University College, Ghana needs to take advantage of the multi trillion dollar fashion industry, as a highly viable option for job generation.

The government, he explained, could contribute by introducing a national African wear policy for all workers so as to promote locally made fabrics and to cut the overreliance on foreign clothing which rather generates employment and revenue for other countries.

Nana Sarpong made the call when he launched the 2018 edition of the Graduate Fashion Show by Radford University College (RUC) in Accra, amidst splendid showcasing of some of the fashion designs by the students.

He said although the "Friday African Wear" concept introduced in Ghana was good, it has become necessary to introduce an "Everyday African Wear" as practised in other African countries.

"This will increase patronage of African clothing, create millions of jobs for the youth and generate revenue for individuals and the economy.

"If we really want to create jobs, then that is the area we have to focus on because it is a huge industry with intense economic benefits," he said.

Due to the huge economic potential of African fabrics, he explained that America and European countries were currently copying African designs to produce for African countries.

"We can do this ourselves by promoting and patronising locally designed and sewed clothing," he stressed.

Touching on the contribution of the College which is the first university in Ghana to run degree programme in fashion design, he said the school continues to produce more talented graduates for the fashion industry.

"Most of our graduates have gained international recognition, and many have established fashion companies that continue to train and employ hundreds of young people," he said.

Slated for May 26, 2018 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, this year's Graduate Fashion Show is expected to build on the successes of the five previous events to showcase innovative designs for the fashion world.

At the launch, samples of the designs were modeled to the admiration of guests who gathered at the university's premises at East Legon for the event.

The samples ranged from innovatively designed corporate and casual wears to wedding gowns, all with an African touch.

The annual show showcases products of the fashion design graduating class as a way of demonstrating their talents and readiness for the job market.

Jeanette Altovice Quarshie, Lead Lecturer at the Fashion Design Department, in her remarks noted that this year's show would showcase a "hint of Africa" as the 24 participating students would all include African designs in their products.

She described the progress of the graduate fashion show as impressive, adding the students continue to break boundaries in the fashion economy.