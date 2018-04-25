24 April 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: IMF Lauds Ghana's Economic Performance

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says, Ghana's new vision of 'Ghana beyond Aid' coupled with the first year performance of the economy under President Akufo-Addo is a major inspiration to African countries.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the 'Governor Speaks' series at the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings, Abebe Selasie, Deputy Director in charge of Africa said, "Your country's new vision and the impressive work done so far is an inspiration to all of Africa. Keep on track".

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta was given the maiden slot on the newly introduced IMF platform which seeks to give the global community an opportunity to learn from the success stories of other countries in economic management.

In his address, Mr. Ofori-Atta outlined the meaning of the 'Ghana beyond Aid' agenda and how Ghana intends to achieve it within a generation.

He mentioned key revenue measures already underway, which were aimed at boosting domestic resource mobilisation to fund the agenda.

Ghana seeks to grow domestic resources and invest same into growth driving initiatives in the real sector that are aimed at creating jobs and improving incomes.

According to Mr Ofori-Atta, the government's recent high levels of growth recorded will be maintained.

The Finance Minister led a government delegation to the 2018 IMF and World Bank Spring meetings which ended on Sunday April 22.

