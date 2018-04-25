Ghana: Fugitive Cabbie Remanded

The fugitive taxi driver, Appiah Charles, who allegedly crashed Police Sergeant Owusu Appiah to death, was yesterday remanded into police custody by an Accra magistrate court.

Though his plea was not taken, Appiah is facing five charges: dangerous driving, careless and inconsiderate driving, negligently causing harm, failure to report accident, and failing to attend to injured person.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Issifu Abudu, pleaded with the court to remand the accused for police to conclude investigations into the matter.

He urged the court not to grant accused bail, because, he absconded after the incident, and it took the effort of the police to lure and arrest him, stressing that he might flee if granted bail.

Consequently, the court presided by Mr Joshua Caleb Abaido remanded the accused in police custody to appear on May 7.

The judge added that according to the facts, there was a risk that Appiah would not attend hearing the next court sitting, which would tamper with justice.

Mr. Abaido urged the police to expedite action on investigations into the matter, for expeditious trial.

Presenting the facts, Chief Insp Abudu told the court that on April 18, at about 8:30pm, accused was driving a Hyundai taxi cab with the registration number, ER 871-18 from Accra towards Koforidua.

The court heard that on reaching a section of the road at Ankwa Doboro a few meters before the police barrier, while occupying the inner lane on the Accra-Kumasi highway, he ran into a Toyota Corolla saloon car with the registration number, GW 5912-Z, being driven by Anita Nyarko Yirenkyi, a senior reporter of the Ghanaian Times.

Charles Appiah overtook the Toyota Corolla through the nearside edge of the road and in the process grazed into the driving mirror of Ms Yirenkyi's car, causing damage to both vehicles.

The prosecutor revealed that accused tried to escape the accident scene, but was prevented by Sergeant Appiah, who was on duty at the Police barrier.

Chief Insp Abudu said that the policeman tried to remove the ignition key of the taxi through the nearside front door, and the driver drove off aggressively, trapping Sergeant Owusu, and crashing him against the edge of a concrete culvert at the central reservation.

The prosecution told the court that accused escaped into the bush, but he was later lured and arrested.

Chief Insp Abudu said the injured policeman was rushed to the Nsawam Government Hospital and referred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, but died shortly on arrival.

The body, according to the prosecution had been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.