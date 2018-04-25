Ghana: 'Galamseyer' Jailed 7 Years for Defiling Girl, 15

Bolgatanga — The Bolgatanga Circuit Court has sentenced Kusoh Anabila, 37, an illegal miner, popularly known as 'galamseyer', to seven years imprisonment for defiling a 15-year-old primary five pupil of the Gorogo Primary School, in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region.

Chief Inspector Adnan Mohammed told the court, presided by Mr. Malcolm E. Bedzrah, that the girl (name withheld) stay with her parents at Gorogo, where the accused also resides.

He said that on September 20, 2017, at about 3:30pm, the victim went to the house of the accused in search of her little brother; and accused dragged the girl into his room and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.

Chief Insp Mohammed indicated that the victim's brother went home and informed the parents of what was going on.

The court heard that when the father of the victim, Mr. Akugre Nynia, went into the room of accused, he found him having sexual intercourse with the daughter.

Chief Insp Mohammed said when the victim's father attempted to stop the accused from having sex with the girl, he (accused) assaulted the father and tore his shirt.

The court heard that the police issued a medical form and the victim was examined at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, where it was proved that she had been defiled.

Chief Insp Mohammed said Anabila was arrested and handed over to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Bolgatanga.

Chief Insp Mohammed said accused in his caution statement admitted having sexual intercourse with the victim, stating that he had been in a relationship with the girl for the past seven months.

.