Police officers are now expected to conduct their duties in a professional manner following the police charter and no political party, supporters or leaders will be treated differently as what was done in the past, ZRP national spokesperson, senior assistant commissioner Charity Charamba, said.

Charamba also said as law enforce agents they have done an internal introspection and seen that there are areas as police they needed to improve and urged the media to judge them according to "new approach" after the elections.

In the past and under the command of former police commissioner Augustine Chihuri, ZRP lost respect, often accused of bias against opposition supporters to the extent of arresting victims of violence who would have been making reports.

The cops were also accused of using infamous policing tactics, brutality towards opposition supporters and civil rights protestors and refusing to grant opposition political parties permission to hold their own rallies.

Chihuri regularly argued that they would not be pushed into making arresting Zanu PF supporters. This happened during former president Robert Mugabe's reign.

"All cases that are and will be reported to the police from now on are going to be dealt with and this is why we gave a statement warning party supporters to desist from political violence," Charamba told journalists at press conference Monday in Harare.

"The police are no longer doing business as before but in this new trajectory police officers have been given guidance and the vision to deal with all cases and when I say all cases that is irrespective of your political party, your stature in life, your colour or whether you are female or male, these cases are going to be dealt with."

She added, "And believe you me you are going to be seeing this... . some of the cases are here that have been reported are under investigations and police are already dealing with quite a number of cases though they are quite marginal."

"You can all be able to access that perhaps after the elections or gradually and it will be difficult to access us like now but you are also free as the media ... .."

Commenting what the police used to do that they will not be doing this time around Charamba said some of the officers were not doing their work professionally and properly.

"And they are now doing it properly and they will definitely ensure that all cases that were reported will be solved," she said.

"If you hear ZRP making bold statements like this, it means something was not being done in the way that you expect police officers to do their work."

"But I am saying this time around the leadership has made it very clear that it's no longer business as usual and all police commanders were addressed and people are working towards achieving results."