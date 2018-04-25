24 April 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: War Veterans Demand Housing Stands, Free Parking and 'Freedom of the Town Status' - Government Approves

Tagged:

Related Topics

War veterans here have demanded that the town council allocates them residential and business stands in appreciation for the role they played in liberating the country.

Marondera town clerk, Josiah Musuwo, said the former freedom fighters had also asked to be exempted from paying vehicle parking charges, and rates.

In addition, they also want to be conferred with the Freedom of the Town status.

"The war veterans brought to our attention the need for council to exempt them from paying rates," Masuwo told a full council meeting last week.

"They also want to be allocated a 20% share of land at Elmswood Farm and a 20% share of the business stands that we have.

"They also asked to be conferred with the Freedom of the Town status and be allowed to access free parking for their vehicles in the central business district without the risk of being clamped by council workers."

Council forwarded the demands to the ministries of defence and local government for guidance and the two ministries gave a green light for the town to oblige the veterans.

"We are an agent of government and we are obliged to see to it that we assist the war veterans as and when the need arises," said Masuwo.

"There are issues that need us to seek guidance from the government, but there are other issues where we can use our discretion.

"We will give them parking discs so that they will be exempted from paying parking charges."

Back in 1997, all war veterans were awarded by the government $50,000 each as package for the role they played in fighting for the liberation of the country, which attained independence in 1980.

Most of the former struggle fighters are also beneficiaries of the controversial land reform programme in addition to accessing a pension and support with school fees for their families.

Zimbabwe

Soldier Denies Stealing Mugabe's 119 Laptops

The trial of a corporal in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) who allegedly stole 119 laptops from former President Robert… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.