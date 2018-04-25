The trial of a corporal in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) who allegedly stole 119 laptops from former President Robert Mugabe will commence this Wednesday and suspect insists the later should come and testify.

Pepukai Zvakavapano has told court during his bail application that he was given the allegedly stolen property by Mugabe.

He told court that Mugabe can testify to support his utterances since he did not steal anything from him.

Zvakavapano who is attached to the Presidential Guard section is answering to unlawful entry and theft charges and is appearing before magistrate Josephine Sande.

Mugabe is the complainant in the case and is being represented by Wonder Eniock Nyamurima who tasked to keep the stolen property.

According to court papers, Zvakavapano committed the offence at Zimbabwe House when former the President's house was being renovated.

Court heard Nyamurima was ordered to transfer Mugabe's property to Pollo ground where five shipping containers had been placed to secure the goods.

The goods occupied five containers which were then secured by padlocks.

It is alleged that on April 3, Zvakavapano was on duty together with his alleged accomplice, also a soldier only identified as Marega.

They allegedly connived to steal the goods and broke the padlocks before they looted the laptops and accessories.

Court heard they later shared their loot and recruited agents who sold the stolen property in central Harare.

During investigations one laptop was found in a shop at Nhaka House.

Voster Chigede who was selling the laptop led the police to one Tawanda Edson Musekiwa who had bought the laptop from Zvakavapano.

Only nine laptops were recovered after Zvakavapano's arrest.