Ethiopia: President Idriss Deby Receives Credentials of Ethiopia's Ambassador to Chad

Ethiopia's Special Envoy and Plenipotentiary and Ambassador to Algeria, Solomon Abebe, has presented his credentials to President Idriss Deby of Chad.

The ambassador underlined the importance of strengthening people-to-people and trade relations between Ethiopia and Chad.

President Idriss Deby said on his part that he has special love for Ethiopia and the two countries have strong relations, adding that he is happy with the peaceful power transition and stability of Ethiopia.

He also said Ethiopian Airlines is delivering good service in its flights from Addis Ababa to N'Djamena seven times a week. The Chadian president expressed his desire to import electricity from Ethiopia through the power line that passes through Sudan.

The president also expressed his commitment to support Ambassador Solomon in his effort to strengthen the bilateral relationship of the two countries.

The Ethiopian ambassador to Algeria is also accredited to Chad.