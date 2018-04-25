24 April 2018

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: President Idriss Deby Receives Credentials of Ethiopia's Ambassador to Chad

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ethiopia's Special Envoy and Plenipotentiary and Ambassador to Algeria, Solomon Abebe, has presented his credentials to President Idriss Deby of Chad.

The ambassador underlined the importance of strengthening people-to-people and trade relations between Ethiopia and Chad.

President Idriss Deby said on his part that he has special love for Ethiopia and the two countries have strong relations, adding that he is happy with the peaceful power transition and stability of Ethiopia.

He also said Ethiopian Airlines is delivering good service in its flights from Addis Ababa to N'Djamena seven times a week. The Chadian president expressed his desire to import electricity from Ethiopia through the power line that passes through Sudan.

The president also expressed his commitment to support Ambassador Solomon in his effort to strengthen the bilateral relationship of the two countries.

The Ethiopian ambassador to Algeria is also accredited to Chad.

Ethiopia

Authority Seeks Investors in Geothermal Development

Ethiopian Energy Authority said that it has been tirelessly working to utilize country's energy potentials whilst… Read more »

Read the original article on ENA.

Copyright © 2018 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.