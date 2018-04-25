24 April 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Nation to Establish Coffee Processing Development Institute

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yohanes Jemaneh

Ethiopian Food, Beverage and Pharmaceutical Industry Development Institute disclosed that it will soon establish a coffee processing development institute in a bid to boosting processed coffee products and increasing its export and foreign currency.

The establishment of the institute would help to assist country's endeavor to increase finished product through providing trained professionals, the Institute Beverage Processing Industry Development Director Aklilu Kefyalew told The Ethiopian Herald.

As to him, it is significant to narrow the widening gap between processed and non processed coffee export. "Raising the awareness of stakeholders and sphere professionals to boost finished product is critical to this end."

According to him, the government has been doing its level best in curbing the sector bottlenecks through offering human resource development training , improving infrastructures and applying strictly legal proceedings.

The major constraints in the sector are lack of quality and sufficient input, finance to import high tech machinery and manufacturers' low capacity, he said.

The government has revised proclamations to increase foreign investment and allowed investors to import machinery duty free, he stated.

The establishment of coffee processing development institute would support both private owners and associations organized to provide processed coffee product through providing competent professionals, said Minilik Habtu, Managing Director of Typica Specialty Coffee Exporter.

All the design and structure of the institute have been already finalized and its construction would begin within three months, he noted..

Trained professionals that would graduate from the institute would have global experience in producing processed coffee and help the country's effort to penetrate the international market, he said.

"This would also help to save the money that has been spent on overseas training for professionals in the sector ."

Country's domestic coffee processing companies lack capacity to export a wide range of processed coffee product and the institute would help improving human resource development, he told.

It was learnt that the country is now working in collaboration with JICA to export roasted brand Ethiopian coffee.

Ethiopia

Authority Seeks Investors in Geothermal Development

Ethiopian Energy Authority said that it has been tirelessly working to utilize country's energy potentials whilst… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.