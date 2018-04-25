Ethiopia: Manufacturing for Huge Give Back Economy

It is believed that priority to agriculture in the short and medium term will create a big domestic market for industry and supply food and raw material to industry. This is anticipated to strengthen the inter-sectoral linkages between agriculture and industry and will lead the economy to the development of industry. The problem, however, is that the urban sector of the economy is somehow ignored and the focus on agriculture has not even emancipated peasants from the havoc of periodic famine.

There have been long years of adverse policies and economic management in which the private sector remained inactive and where the state sector lacked the dynamism required to foster industrial growth

Of efforts recorded Ethiopia actualized 17 industrial parks in all states, because the country's manufacturing sector is expected to increase at an annual average of 24 percent and to be 8 percent of the national economy by 2020.

Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce Promotion Department Director Abraham Hailemariam says as the manufacturing is the largest employer of people next to agriculture in Ethiopia, the government has to support the sector providing more incentives to local investors.

In the efforts to inform the opportunities of the manufacturing sector in Ethiopia, he indicates that Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce is working on organizing manufacturing and technology fairs with local and foreign investors.

"For instance, in the near future, over 15 South African manufacturing companies and countries from Middle East as well as India and China will take part in such trade fairs; I think this would open opportunities for local manufactures to look for joint venture."

For his part, United Bank S.C Board Chairperson Eyesuswork Zafu, as a developing country, Ethiopia's manufacturing sector is growing at a sluggish pace and so it needs all rounded government support. Moreover, he says stepping up local investors' participation in manufacturing would help the nation in reallocating workers from the less productive agriculture to more productive economic activities in manufacturing. It as well is a crucial step towards the creation of better-paying jobs.

Hunegnaw Abebaw, Local Investors' Transformation Directorate Director at Ministry of Industry, said, "Rresulting from its attractive investment incentives and over a decade double digit economic growth, the nation has been ranked as one of the best foreign and domestic investment destinations in the continent for several years by various international organizations."

Cognizant of the irreplaceable roles of local investors in developing the country's manufacturing, he indicates that the government has issued various policies and strategies to this regard, but the involvement of local investors in the sector is not as such appreciable.

"That is why the directorate together with its stakeholders is now conducting series of awareness creating campaigns towards manufacturing to local investors across the country."

He goes to say joint efforts are underway to lure the local investors to the manufacturing "We do not expect overnight change to this end. The nation's manufacturing sector is in its infancy stages. A lot of work need to be done in-terms of attracting local investors in manufacturing industry and the ministry has already established a directorate in charge of awareness creation towards manufacturing."

Former CEO of Industrial Parks Development Corporation Sisay Gemechu told The Ethiopian Herald, next to agriculture, manufacturing is the second hiring sector so broadening the efforts should stepped up in all directions.

Manufacturing has the potential to absorb the human capital and assist nation actualizing economic structure.

Finally, like elsewhere in Africa, 64 per cent of Ethiopia's population is below the age of 24. That means 20 million peoples where 20 per cent of these are unemployed. To accommodate all level of communities who have the potential to transform nation to its set goals.