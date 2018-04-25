Ethiopia: DBE Expanding Lease Financing Services to SMEs

Lease Financing services are being expanded as the form of Hire -purchased transaction with a view to supporting SMEs in the country ,Development Bank of Ethiopia (DBE) disclosed.

Development Bank Director, Advisor to the president told The Ethiopian Herald that Kifle Haile Eyesus said the services go along with nation's strategic pillars of supplying alternative finance modality.

As to him , the DBE has approved hire- purchase agreement for 780 SMEs with amount of over 5.7 billion Birr and disbursed over 1.47 billion Birr so far.

DBE also eyes to widen the provision of services in bid to creating stable macroeconomic environment pursuing aggressive and rapid industrialization and structural transformation.

The Bank has received 1,623 lease financing applications of SMEs and approved 780 of them, he said, adding that since the establishment of the bank, around 132 projects have been executed using lease financing service.

The Bank is offering the services to actualize nation structural transformation, more importantly aimed to easy the challenges access to finance for SMEs particularly the missing middle as well as import substitution, promote export promotion objectives of the country and support foreign exchange earnings.

The service is availed to respective SMEs in the form of capital goods financing under the 'Hire- purchase' modality.

As to the requirements, Kifle indicated that the applicant should be registered with capital of 500,000 to 7.5 million as well own manufacturing premises either from their own or rental basis.

According to him, applicants should come up with a business plan or feasibility study for their projects.

"Those SMEs requested up to Birr 10 million should require to submit a business plan whereas whose requests above 10 million to 30 million should submit feasibility study."

He further noted that, the DBE is conducting periodical amending lease financing policy, procedures or/ and guidelines which incorporate relevant issues to address the SMEs.