Ethiopia: Agency Eyeing Value - Added Agriculture

Through adding values on agricultural products, farmers can be more effective in benefiting themselves and transforming the national economy , said Federal Small and Medium Manufacturing Industry Agency.

The Agency Deputy Director General Kahsay Gebre Medhin told The Ethiopian Herald that Ethiopia is exporting majority of its agricultural products without adding value. " In some processed agricultural product cases, the most beneficiaries have not also been the original producer or farmers yet ."

Moreover,he indicated that some agricultural products could be easily processed with light machinery and low technical knowledge. He,however, said based on the current reality on the ground, farmers have not exploited such opportunities in the country."If they do so , can produce food grains and vegetables adding value. This by itself encourages them to be one of the components of the national manufacturing hub."

As to him, various opportunities have been made available to farmers, like training on business planning and machinery importation by the government, what has left behind is to aware relevant executing stakeholders and offer capacity building training .

Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock for its part said it is working on transforming farmers' livelihoods in line with the set goals of GTP II.

According to Ministry Deputy Head of Public Relations Office, Daniel Dentamo, identifying and disseminating best experiences, modern technologies and awarding machines for successful model farmers, the Ministry is motivating farmers to become investors .

However, he agreed with Kahsay that there is a gap in leading farmers in the way they will become manufacturer and processor of their own agricultural products. Therefore, he said the ministry is working on strengthening its program to realize this end with concerned stakeholders.