24 April 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Authority Popularizing Energy-Efficient Oven

By Yosef Ketema & Tewodros Kassa

Ethiopian Energy Authority said it is promoting a newly energy -efficient Injera making oven . The oven is also proven to be energy-efficient by nearly half of the conventional ones.

The Authority Energy Conservation and Efficiency Directorate Director Zewge Werku told The Ethiopian Herald that : "The conventional locally produced Injera making ovens are highly depleting 4 KW energy, in other words, about 60 percent of a given household electricity is being consumed by such oven. It is also unfairly making households to pay more."

Explaining the reason behind the high cost ,he said it is mainly due to the product 's lack of efficiency standard.

He,therefore, said the authority together with universities and other concerned bodies has conducted researches on the widely used Injera making stove and come up with such energy -efficient Injera making oven.

Energy efficiency leveling for the new Injera making ovens was conducted and efficiency standard would be given for the product by Ethiopian Standards Agency soon,he added. Currently , some producers have already begun to fabricate this energy-efficient stoves, as minimum as 2.4 KW.

Zewge also noted that the Agency is now applying minimum energy performance standard (MEPS) and carrying out market test on some of the new energy-efficient ovens .

"These newly produced Injera making stoves are locally produced and save the people's money and time."

Meanwhile, the authority presented its nine-month performance report to the Natural Resource Development and Environmental Protection Affairs Standing Committee of the House of People's Representatives.

Presenting the report, Authority Director General Getahun Moges said that the authority is doing its level best regarding energy- efficiency. The nation used to lose 26% of its energy in the past but the authority managed to decrease it through identifying causes to energy wastage at households, factories and industries, he added.

He underscored that the authority has so far done supervision activities on 22 industries throughout the country and evaluated energy-efficient technologies utilization.

The authority certified 245 electric line installation professionals and renewed some 449, according to him.

After hearing the report, the Committee Chairperson Aster Amare urged the authority to strengthen works on cutting extravagant power use through introducing new energy -efficient technologies and undertaking problem solving researches.

She emphasized that the authority should succeed efforts to implement institutional reforms effectively and mobilizing the country's economic development by ensuring reliable power supply.

According to her, contributing to solving power cuts and taking measures against below standards energy-efficient technologies should be the focus areas of the authority.

Accordingly, rural electrification program benefiting 60-70 million peoples is the focus area of the country for the next three years.

