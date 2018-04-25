Ethiopia: Public Discussions in Accelerating Reforms

Very recently, the newly elected Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed has been in various states of the country as a part of his efforts in strengthening national consensuses and speeding up the public trust building process.

In each public conference that brought together prominent political figures from the ruling parties ,scholars, businesspersons , as well as the general public at large , the Premier openly discussed the current political challenges in the country. By the same token , the public put forward democratically various ideas and views that are helpful in the ongoing activities of bringing sustainable peace and stability nationwide..

Yes, every body agrees that such conferences have already brought some results in-terms of exchanging useful political and social ideas and views in a timely manner. Plus, it has made the the public at large to have a clear understating on the current political and economical affairs of the the country.

In fact, the ruling party has explicitly stated in its recent statement that it is ready to take the necessary reforms and such platform for sure is a first step in bringing the needed change in the country.

Moreover, the state owned media outlets and others have been busy on live broadcasting of the conferences and the Premier's visits. In doing so they have proven being the eyes and ears of the general public .Therefore, they have to keep on transmitting such events in a bid to be the most credible and trustworthy media outlets.

Fore instance, during the course of the above mentioned conferences , people from all walks of life had their say in the current political challenges of the country in a civilized and democratic manner.

It is obvious that for the last two decades, a number of economic and politic development have been achieved by the incumbent . Ethiopia has been internationally acclaimed as ' The African Tiger Economy ','The rising African Stars ' and the like.

In political arena , five consecutive democratic elections were conducted involving large number of political parties and the public at large.

But, starting two years ago, the nation was plunged in unrest and so the unrest has caused large destruction of property and loss of life in some parts of the country.

The nation has already declared two State of Emergencies (SoE) with in two years. The aim of SoE is to restore peace and order in some parts of the country to hold accountable those individuals who are responsible for the criminal acts as well.

Apart from taking legal actions against the criminals , holding direct talks with the general public and the oppositions is a must. There is no doubt that the legitimate public demand has been hijacked by the destructive forces . Hence , with a view to exposing the hidden agendas of the enemy quarters, it is crucial to discuss the root causes of the unrest in some parts of the country in a plain language with the oppositions and the public at large.

For sure, there is nothing that can't be solved having extensive discussion in a democratic and timely manner. Discussion will help to treat the cause of the unrest rather than its symptoms.

All in all, it is a step forward to provide a wide range of discussion forums on current political challenges with the fellow citizens in order to discuss ways forward in a transparent and accountable manner. Naysayers must not forget that Ethiopia has manged to lay firm foundation of federal system and the inalienable constitutional rights of nations, nationalities and peoples' of Ethiopia have been respected. Plus, sustainable peace,stability and development have been ensured in the country.

The government is also capable of dealing with the current unrest through improving the electorate system, assigning people who are up for the task,enhancing the youth participation in the development and politics of the nation as well as continuing to create a demanding society.