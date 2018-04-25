Ethiopia: EU Endows 33m Br to Green Manufacturing

The European Union (EU) under the SWITCH Africa Green initiative funded 33 million Br to the Green Ethiopia Manufacturing (GEM) project. The project aimed at supporting Ethiopian Micro & Small-scale enterprises in adopting sustainable consumption and production practices.

The Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce & Sectoral Association (ECCSA) in partnership with the Precise Consult International and Innovative Organization (Inoa) launched a Green Ethiopia Manufacturing (GEM) project on April 19, 2018, at Churchill Hotel.

The project is expected to finalise within a 40 months' time frame. It also targets to encourage more than a hundred companies with particular attention giving to women-owned and operated enterprise, each getting around 12,000 dollars.

The project will also facilitate business to business (B2B) dialogues between companies and support enterprise to increase competitiveness in sustainable market segments.

SWITCH Africa Green, a three-year initiative started earlier this year to support six countries in Africa transition towards a private sector-led inclusive green economy. The six countries being Burkina Faso, Chana, Kenya, Mauritius, South Africa and Uganda.