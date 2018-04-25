22 April 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: EU Endows 33m Br to Green Manufacturing

Tagged:

Related Topics

The European Union (EU) under the SWITCH Africa Green initiative funded 33 million Br to the Green Ethiopia Manufacturing (GEM) project. The project aimed at supporting Ethiopian Micro & Small-scale enterprises in adopting sustainable consumption and production practices.

The Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce & Sectoral Association (ECCSA) in partnership with the Precise Consult International and Innovative Organization (Inoa) launched a Green Ethiopia Manufacturing (GEM) project on April 19, 2018, at Churchill Hotel.

The project is expected to finalise within a 40 months' time frame. It also targets to encourage more than a hundred companies with particular attention giving to women-owned and operated enterprise, each getting around 12,000 dollars.

The project will also facilitate business to business (B2B) dialogues between companies and support enterprise to increase competitiveness in sustainable market segments.

SWITCH Africa Green, a three-year initiative started earlier this year to support six countries in Africa transition towards a private sector-led inclusive green economy. The six countries being Burkina Faso, Chana, Kenya, Mauritius, South Africa and Uganda.

Ethiopia

Authority Seeks Investors in Geothermal Development

Ethiopian Energy Authority said that it has been tirelessly working to utilize country's energy potentials whilst… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.