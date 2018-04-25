Ethiopia: Premier's Visits Expedite National Consensus Usher a New Era of Peace,Stability

Following his recent approval as Prime Minister of Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE),Dr Abiy Ahmed has been paying visits to the states that had been experiencing wave of unrest directly or indirectly. What is the new premier trying to achieve in doing so?

A couple of months ago, former Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalgne resigned aiming at becoming part of solution on the three -year long political instability in the country. And then the ruling party,Ethiopian Peoples' Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) , nominated Dr. Abiy Ahmed as its Chairperson and later he assumed the premiership through a peaceful power transition.

The first and the former President of FDRE Dr. Negasso Gidada says :" Dr. Abiy 's visit to various states is a great move which I personally admire. His visit will for sure give glimmer of hope in the efforts of bringing national consensus in the country. I am closely following every development related to the visit , I am hopeful that the visit will end the discontents among some states ."

As to him, the visit must be taken as part of the ongoing peace building efforts in the country. It as well prevents conflicts by addressing the main causes of violence, promoting sustainable peace, delegitimizing violence as a dispute resolution strategy, building capacity within society to peacefully manage disputes,and the like.

For Regional Political Analyst Kahsay Gebreyesus, the visit showcases the Premier's strong determination to resolve inter-state disputes once and for good ." It also paves the way for rehabilitating the internally displaced persons (IDPs) due to the past avoidable violence in some states."

The unrest in some parts of the country was sparked because of some irresponsible and corrupt officials ,thus, talking directly with the public at large would help the Prime Minister to undertake structural change in ensuring rule of law, he states.

Also, Kahsay indicates that the visit that was paid to Ethiopian Somali State by the Premier ushers the end of conflict between Ethiopian Somali and Oromia States.

Sileshi Kosha ,a public servant and resident of Addis Ababa , says the Premier's first visit to Jigjiga , Ethiopian Somali State Capital, witnessed his keen interest in putting an end the brief period of instability in the country.

"As far as my concern , his visits to various states will give impetus to the efforts towards bringing sustainable peace in the country and will be taken as a turning point in strengthening unity among Ethiopians."

Former Member of Parliament Girma Seyifu also says the visit would help to build trust among the peoples living in various unrest hit states of the country.

" It also makes the fellow country men/women to put trust in him as a head of the country apart from speeding up his reform activities and reconciling those who used to be seen as foes ."