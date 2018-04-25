Ethiopia: Golden Rule - Can It Be a Solution?

opinion

Three days ago, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) conducted discussions on current circumstances with residents at Bahir Dar, the capital city of the Amhara State in northern Ethiopia. During the discussion, one of the religious fathers said, "The main cause of our today's problems is a deep-rooted selfishness. We are in big trouble because of moral failure as well."

I believe the generalization of this father has become into existence as a result of careful observation. It seems that all the problems raised on the meeting can have direct or indirect connection with selfishness. All the local problems the Prime Minister discussed with the residents are also the most global.

Any thoughtful person can realize that the world is facing tremendous crises due to selfishness. Even though most of us refuse to admit the cause of the problems, we are reaping the fruits of chaos. The advent of nuclear weapons, the rampant racism, broken homes, the widespread crimes and the like are putting every society in crises. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, in his address to the General Assembly on Sep 19, 2017, said,

"We the peoples, and our United Nations, face grave challenges. Our world is in trouble. People are hurting and angry. They see insecurity rising, inequality growing, conflict spreading and climate changing. The global economy is increasingly integrated, but our sense of global community may be disintegrating. Societies are fragmented. Political discourse is polarized. Trust within and among countries is being driven down by those who demonize and divide. We are a world in pieces."

All these and other problems the world is struggling with are due to selfishness and moral failure, just as the religious father deduced. Dictionaries define self-centeredness (Selfishness) as being concerned excessively or exclusively, for oneself or one's own advantage, pleasure, or welfare, regardless of others. Accordingly, self-centered people are inclined to close their eyes to the needs of others and only do what pleases them. This makes selfishness the greatest evil that comes from within. Wherever it prevails, family members cannot get along in a home and community gets in conflicts.

What is the solution?

Since selfishness is a global problem due to moral failure, there must be a global solution that can neutralize its danger. Here, I believe the solution is Golden Rule since it is diametrically opposing (reducing) the influence of self-centeredness in our lives. Though it is said in several ways in different cultures and religions, it is mostly summarized as: Treat other people in the same way you would like to be treated. The other reason is it is the most consistent, prevalent and universal ethical principle which is common and governs all people in the world equally.

What does it mean?

Even though many regard the Golden Rule as the most concise and general principle of ethics that is basic for all religions, cultures, even for secular philosophies, they do not take time to internalize its essence and abide by it. In order to benefit from it, one has to take some time to think over how she or he would like to be treated everyday by everybody and then go out to treat every single person, groups of people in the exact same way. This could be a solution for "the world in pieces".

The next question could be: how a person wants to be treated? Psychoanalysts usually agree that people always want to be respected or treated fairly in love which means to hold other persons or groups of individuals with high regards no matter who they are, their ethnic group, education background. If I want to be treated with respect, it becomes very necessary to me in life according to the Golden Rule to treat every single person with respect and dignity.

Next, how do we make it practical? First, we need to learn how to treat others with respect and love. It is a life skill to be learned throughout our lives; it is not just knowledge to fill our mental memory. Since most of us grew up in cultures that cultivate selfish motives, our natural tendency is to pursue what pleases us without caring for others. Hence, we ought to learn continuously to treat others fairly or in a respectful manner. On the same meeting, as Prime Minster Abiy said, "We have to value a person as valuable with high regard regardless of their background," we have to train ourselves as people who respect every one every time. With proper trainings, we can be more respectful people.

Second, we ought to convince and discipline ourselves to believe the best about another person. Realizing its benefits, medical practitioners and psychiatrists advise us to develop positive attitudes towards others. In doing so, we create conducive environment and increase the number of peace loving people. The world would get better in which everyone wins.

Third, we have to learn how to forgive and receive forgiveness. When we are working or living together, it is unlikely to avoid conflicts or hurts. As we expect others to tolerate us for wrongs, we ought to continuously have apologetic attitude for others' transgressions against us.

In short, the Golden Rule is a binding universal principle. It is very relevant to every culture, religion, race and the like. If we are living according to the Golden Rule, several problems of the world shall be solved and crises are fixed. Nuclear weapon won't be a problem. We do not really fear the nuclear weapons but we fear the selfish men who are thinking to use the weapons to annihilate the world. It is very sad to see the most powerful person in the world while he is trying to treat other nations the way he does not want his to be treated. In the hand of someone who is loving, kind and respectful, nuclear weapons are harmless.