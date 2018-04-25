25 April 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Malawi: Meet the Chewa People of Malawi

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Nyau dancers.
By Billy Praise

With over 1.5 million of the 18.9 million population in Malawi and over 11 million scattered abroad, the Chewa people pride themselves on being the largest indigenous group in Malawi. It, therefore, comes as no surprise that their language, Chichewa, has been adopted by the Malawians as the official language.

Their ancestry is traced to Nyanja of the Bantu tribe. They do not live in isolation as they bear a close relationship with their neighbours, the Tumbuka and Nsenga tribe.

With their history dating back to the first century, AD, their traditions remain with them. Their secret society, Nyau, is known for their masks. Their love for masks knows no bounds as they present organised dances (Gulewamkulu) during the Nyau secret society festival.

The tribe gives prominence to women. A large part of this is to her ability to produce children in the lineage (Bele). Because of this, she is entitled to property and lands. Children from the same woman (Lubele la achite) are called the Mbumba and are automatically dependents.

The right to run for office (head of the village) is equal. The Mfumus as they are called, reports to a regional chief (the Mwini Dziko).

A spiritual set of people, they believe that their god, Chiuta, called into being everything on earth on the Kapirintiwa mountain during a thunderstorm. The Chuwa people believe that spirits of men and animals come in contact with the living. They are also of the belief that there is a deep spiritual and physical connection between the two and that they have a relationship in which both can communicate.

Malawi

Malawi and Scotland Agree on New Bilateral Relations During Mutharika's Official Visit

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday night hosted Malawian President Peter Mutharika to a dinner at the… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.