23 April 2018

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Addis to Host Int'l Sugar Organization Council Conference

Tagged:

Related Topics

The 53rd International Sugar Organization Council Conference will be held in Addis Ababa from June 25-28 this year.

Ethiopian Sugar Corporation which was selected Chair of the International Council for 2018 at the last conference held in London 2017 made the announcement today.

Ethiopian Sugar Corporation Communication Director Gashaw Aychiluhem told ENA that the nation will benefit from hosting the international conference.

He said the conference will have contribution in terms of creating opportunities for joint ventures, promoting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), and image building.

The event would also help the participants create link with new partners interested in working together.

According to Gashaw, it would also create opportunity for Ethiopia to share experiences and good practices in irrigation development.

The International Sugar Organization Council has 87 member states, he said, adding that the conference will have role in creating a means for non-member states to participate and join the Council.

Sugar sector professionals, researchers, producers and other key stakeholders will participate in the conference.

Some 200 participants from Asia, Europe, USA, Australia, and African countries, are expected to attend the conference.

Ethiopia

Authority Seeks Investors in Geothermal Development

Ethiopian Energy Authority said that it has been tirelessly working to utilize country's energy potentials whilst… Read more »

Read the original article on ENA.

Copyright © 2018 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.