Ethiopia: Pictorial Exhibition Dedicated to 120th Anniversary of Ethio-Russian Relations Staged

A pictorial exhibition dedicated to the 120th anniversary of Ethio-Russian diplomatic relations opened at Addis Ababa University this morning.

Pictures and copies of photographs as well as replicas of letters demonstrating the age-old diplomatic relations between the countries were displayed on the exhibition.

Reproductions of original paintings of Evgeniy Senigove, a Russian artist who lived in Ethiopia in the beginning of the 20th century were staged at the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, Russia's Ambassador to Ethiopia Vsevolod Tkachhenko said the exhibition depicts the long-standing relations between the two countries.

He added that "Ethiopia has always been a valuable and reliable partner of Russia despite all political, economic and social challenges that we faced."

Tkachhenko said Ethiopia and the Russian Federation are connected together with cultural and religious ties.

The Ambassador also noted that the wide-ranging cooperation is built on the principles of equality, mutual trust and respect. "We have a tradition of consulting and discussing with each other on current issues of mutual importance."

Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Meles Alem said the two countries have maintained good historical relations which continue to grow.

The relationship between the countries was not restricted to the relations between the governments but also reciprocated by people-to-people relations, he added.

The one-day exhibition is part of the annual celebrations to mark the 120th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and the Russian Federation.

Ethiopia and the Russian Federation established diplomatic relations in 1898, just after the Battle of Adwa.