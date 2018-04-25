Kenya: Shocking - Crowd Cheers as Street Boy Rapes Woman in CBD

A video has surfaced online of a woman being raped by a street urchin in broad daylight on River Road as his colleagues cheered him on.

In the two and a half minute clip, the street boy is seen attacking the woman as she screams for help.

"Help I'm being raped," the woman screams.

DEATH THREAT

The woman however gives up her attempts to resist after a member of the watching crowd issues a death threat.

The undated video, seen by Nairobi News, was recorded by a member of the crowd.

Police have called on the woman to record a statement to help them arrest the rapist and his accomplices.

CONTACT POLICE

Nairobi Director of Criminal Investigations Nicholas Kamwende said he had seen the disturbing video and appealed to the victim to contact the police.

"What happened to the woman was wrong and we are urging her, wherever she is, to come to my office and record a statement so that she can help us in getting the men behind it," Mr Kamwende said on Tuesday.

He added that a team of detectives has been assembled and ordered to pursue the matter.