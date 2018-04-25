25 April 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Shocking - Crowd Cheers as Street Boy Rapes Woman in CBD

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hilary Kimuyu

A video has surfaced online of a woman being raped by a street urchin in broad daylight on River Road as his colleagues cheered him on.

In the two and a half minute clip, the street boy is seen attacking the woman as she screams for help.

"Help I'm being raped," the woman screams.

DEATH THREAT

The woman however gives up her attempts to resist after a member of the watching crowd issues a death threat.

The undated video, seen by Nairobi News, was recorded by a member of the crowd.

Police have called on the woman to record a statement to help them arrest the rapist and his accomplices.

CONTACT POLICE

Nairobi Director of Criminal Investigations Nicholas Kamwende said he had seen the disturbing video and appealed to the victim to contact the police.

"What happened to the woman was wrong and we are urging her, wherever she is, to come to my office and record a statement so that she can help us in getting the men behind it," Mr Kamwende said on Tuesday.

He added that a team of detectives has been assembled and ordered to pursue the matter.

Kenya

Over 500 Principals Moved in Shake-Up

More than 500 principals have been transferred by their employer in the latest move to delocalise management of public… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.