Nigeria: Probe Killing of Andoni People in Finima, Chiefs Tell Rivers Government

Port Harcourt — The Andoni Council of Traditional Rulers in Rivers State has asked the state government to investigate the killing of five Andoni people by soldiers and Finima youths in Bonny Local Council of the state.

Its Chairman, King Aaron Ikuru, alleged that no fewer than 40 military officers attacked a fishing settlement dominated by Andoni people with the assistance of Finima people.

The Guardian learnt that military personnel had arrived Ajalimoni, Amariari and Light House fishing ports from Borno State with three military trucks to carry out the attack.

King Ikuru described the killings as callous, babaric and wicked, stating that there was no justification for such ill-intended attacks on the people who have been living peacefully in the area over time.

He said over 15 persons, including women and children were currently hospitalised, as they jumped into the sea in an attempt to escape being killed.

He called on the relevant authorities to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the killings and bring the culprits to book for the law to take its due course.

Also speaking, Vice Chairman of the Council, King J. Okuruket-Nnabiget, said: "The Finima people feel that Andoni people are inferior and they have been killing our people with no concrete action taken so far.

"All we want is for the state government headed by Governor Nyesom Wike to set up a panel to investigate the cause of the attack and the problem between the Finima and the Andoni people."

Father of one of the deceased, Goodnews Onyema, said his son Gogo, was in front of their residence with him when the soldiers started shooting sporadically and a bullet hit him, killing him on the spot.

He said, the shock and trauma of the incident has forced his wife's blood pressure to rise and she has been hospitalized since Sunday.

He urged the state government and security agencies to investigate the killings and bring the perpetrators to book.

However, when contacted, the Finima General Youth Leader, Eric Tay-Brown, said: "The Andoni people were not telling the truth, insisting that the Andoni people attacked the security operatives and not as they have earlier claimed.

"The Andoni also claimed that Finima youths abducted one Prophet Blessing. We asked the police, JTF to investigate and nothing of such was established."