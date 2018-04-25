Africa: We are Ready to Beat Malaria, Are You?

Blog

Today the world commemorates World Malaria Day. Although Malaria is a life-threatening disease the good news is that it is curable and can be prevented. You can be infected with malaria when an infected female Anopheles mosquitoes bites you. Most malaria cases and deaths occur in the sub-Saharan Africa region. The World Health Organisation reports that there were 216 million cases of Malaria worldwide in 2016. Here is what you had to say about the #WorldMalariaDay.

@AsafikaPluto - Symptoms of malaria are non-specific ranging from fever, chills, headache, to anemia, respiratory distress, and target organ damage symptoms. Travel history is very important & this calls chemoprophylaxis (preventative meds prior to traveling to endemic areas).

@JenetMachuka_ - Nairobi has many mosquitoes. We just don't need a mosquito net but a perfect remedy to kill these enemies.

@Lazooj - In 2009 I almost succumbed 2 Malaria after a wrong self diagnosis. Avoid over counter drugs always see a doctor and be sure its Malaria before you purchase any drugs. On this #WorldMalariaDay I celebrate my Mom for always getting me to hospital whenever she spotted malaria symptoms.

@Nurkeyhanshi - Malaria remains Africa's deadliest disease after TB. Let us create awareness and educate the people on how beat malaria. READING TO BEAT MALARIA.

@DocFaustine - Not every fever is due to Malaria. Malaria only accounts for less than 30% of all fevers in Tanzania. We should make a habit to go health facilities to test fevers and get the CORRECT treatment. We're discouraging empirical use of anti-malarials.

@M_I_T_Germany - "#Malaria is preventable and treatable. We are ready to beat malaria. Are you? Please, do something today to fight malaria and keep it away!.

@Morati96 - I never really understood the word MALARIA until it killed one of my own. Our family friend died at the age of 14 from malaria while in sec sch.😣😢. Malaria kills. Please visit a doctor if you notice any symptoms #WorldMalariaDay

During the 2018 Commonwealth meeting which took place in London, Heads of State and Government, scientists, business leaders, philanthropists and other global health stakeholders committed to halving malaria within five years. This World Malaria Day WHO continues to ask for urgent acceleration of efforts to reduce malaria globally by 90 percent by 2030.