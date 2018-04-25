Nigeria: Government Moves to Regulate International Grants to CSO, Others

Abuja — The Federal Government has disclosed plans to regulate the inflow of international grants to the country.

Deputy Director, Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Simon Ileuma, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja.

He said this would be done through an Official Development Assistance (ODA).

According to him, the guideline provides underlying principles, policies and strategies for the Federal Government, its development partners, and the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in sourcing, managing and coordinating aids to Nigeria.

Ileuma who disclosed this at the health management conference in Abuja, explained that the Ministry of Budget and National Planning coordinates all grants and technical assistance.

He explained that the federal Ministry of Finance is responsible for the coordination of all concessionary loans.

He added that most MDAs deal directly with donors without reference to the ministry, adding that ODA is excluded in the annual planning and budgeting.

Ileuma added the uncoordinated approach to managing ODA at the national level, had led to the duplication of projects and programmes funded by donors.