South Africa: Fumigation Teams Helping in the Fight Against Malaria in Limpopo

Insecticide spraying for preventing of malaria (file photo).

The Limpopo health department says spraying households with long-acting residual insecticides is helping in the fight against malaria. April 25 is World Malaria Day.

Spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said the department had deployed 42 teams across the province to help reduce the number of malaria cases.

He added that, although there had been a gradual decline in the transmission of malaria since 2000, they had noted an increase during 2017, with 17 765 cases reported between January and December last year.

There were 5 482 malaria cases in Limpopo in 2018. This was down from the 6 079 cases reported over the same period in 2017.

Shikwambana said the teams were busy fumigating in high-risk communities, especially in the Mopani and Vhembe districts.

"Since August 2017, a total of 964 138 houses have been sprayed, as there were higher levels of transmission towards the end of the summer in [May] 2017, and steps were taken to continue with spraying later into the malaria season," he said.

The department also said its health facilities were prepared to deal with, and treat, malaria cases.

"All hospitals also have access to the latest malaria treatment regime available. If malaria is not diagnosed and treated in time, it can be fatal," Shikwambana said.

