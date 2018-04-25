25 April 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Truecaller Reaches 100 Million Daily Active Users

Truecaller has reached over 100 million active users.

In less than a year, the app has leapfrogged from 100 million monthly active users (MAUs) per month to 100 million daily active users (DAUs), and still growing.

With more than 20 per cent of its user base in Africa, Truecaller app service identifies more than half a billion calls a monthly in the region, and 50 per cent of SMS received are spam. In Nigeria the application blocks and filters more than 13 million calls and 25 million spam SMSes per month.

From people predominantly using Nokia and BlackBerry phones, to a wide array of Androids and Apple's, technology is constantly evolving around us. The cost of both mobile phones and data continues to plunge; people all around are now armed with connected devices.

In emerging markets, there is an increased importance placed on smartphones in peoples' daily lives. It's their primary gateway to the internet, their connection with family and friends, people abroad, and increasingly their main banking and finance tool.

