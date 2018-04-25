Tanzania: Zanzibar Gears Up for Major Tourism Show

Zanzibar — LOOKING to promote the Zanzibar tourism sector, the Ministry of Information, Tourism and Antiquities has come up with the 'Zanzibar Tourism Show' that will be held for the first time in October, this year.

The minister, Mr Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, said the inaugural event would be staged at the former House of Representatives from October 17 to 20.

"The Zanzibar Tourism Show will be the first of its kind in the region and across the region and is seeking to promote and market Zanzibar's tourist attractions," Mr Kombo told the 'Daily News' recently. According to the minister, preparations were well underway for the show, to be inaugurated by Zanzibar President, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein.

"The Zanzibar Tourism Show is like no other event as it plays host to so many destinations, venues and attractions dedicated exclusively to the Zanzibar, Tanzania and African markets," said the minister.

He touted the show as the ultimate business event for the domestic and international tourism industry, with over 150 exhibitors set to attend.

Mr Kombo, who came up with the idea to organise the annual show, said through the event, people from around the world would discover the valuable assets of Zanzibar which possesses cultural heritage sites, monuments and antiquities.

"Participants in the show will have a valuable opportunity to network with hundreds of industry professionals, keep up-to-date with industry trends at the free seminars and tourism talks," he added. The minister revealed further that the October event would publicly recognise and reward excellence in the Zanzibar tourism industry via the Zanzibar Tourism Awards during a night gala to be held at the Old Fort on the closing day.

"Well recognise and honour outstanding individuals, organisations and institutions working innovatively with local cultures, communities along with destinations on both Islands of Pemba and Unguja," he said.

"The goal of these awards is also to recognise and encourage excellence and good practice in responsible tourism for all," he added.

According to Mr Kombo, the awards also seek to encourage and celebrate creativity, professionalism and innovation; promote business planning and development amongst tourism operators and hotel industry players.